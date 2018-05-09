23 April 2018

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: President Bouteflika Calls to Modernize Irrigation, Organize Agricultural Economy

Tagged:

Related Topics

ALGIERS - President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Monday called for widespread use of modern techniques in agricultural irrigation and a better organization of the agricultural economy.

"Agricultural economy suffers weak structuring that exposes this key activity to speculation," stressed the Head of State in a message read on his behalf by Justice Minister Tayeb Louh during the national Conference on agriculture.

Therefore, "players in the sector are urged to attach further interest to their executives, notably chambers and professional associations, in order to preserve their interests and allow our society benefit from famers' efforts and the fruits of their labor," said the President.

See also: President Bouteflika advocates agri-food industry development

As for irrigation, the Head of State deplored the fact that agriculture was largely dependent on rainfall despite the construction of many dams.

In this connection, he recommended a widespread use of modern irrigation and water economy techniques.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Local Development and Fishing announced that irrigated areas would increase to 2 million hectares nationwide by 2018 against 1.3 million currently.

Algeria has 80 operational dams including 4 delivered in 2017 while 5 others are being built and will be delivered by 2021 to heighten capacities to 9 billion m³.

According to the Water Resources Ministry, a programme of one million additional hectares of irrigated agricultural land will be implemented.

Algeria

Soccer - Hopeful Yanga Squad Off for Algiers Tie Tomorrow

YOUNG Africans Read more »

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Copyright © 2018 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.