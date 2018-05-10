Fighters from the Al-Shabab militant Islamist group have stoned to death a woman in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia. She was convicted of being married to 11 husbands.

Al-Shabab, an Islamic group based in Somalia, stoned a woman accused engaging in polygamy to death on Wednesday, the group's radio arm, Andalus, reported.

A court in the Sablale district of the Lower Shabelle region -- run by the militant group -- convicted Shukri Abdullahi, 30, of marrying 11 men in a row without divorcing any of them. The self-proclaimed judge said the woman had confessed to the polygamy accusations.

With local residents bearing witness, she was buried up to her neck in a public square before masked Al-Shabab fighters pelted her with stones.

Affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist network, Al-Shabaab is seeking to establish an Islamic state in Somalia, fighting to impose its own harsh interpretation of Islamic law. The courts it has set up do not allow legal representation or appeals.

The militants often execute suspected spies and accused adulterers, with stoning being one such execution. Both men and women have been victims of such stonings.

Polygamy is more common among men in Somalia, who can carry up to four wives. However, women have on occasion taken a second husband without an official divorce, often for economic reasons.

Security agencies and human rights groups in Kenya are worried by the increasing number of young women and girls joining Somalia's terrorist group al-Shabab. But for those who escape, life can get even more difficult.