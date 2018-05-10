9 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nine Killed in Fresh Taraba Attack - Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Nigerian police force

The Police Command in Taraba on Wednesday confirmed the death of nine persons in early morning attacks on Tutuwa community in Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, David Misal, told journalists that a yet-to-be identified armed militia must have carried out the deadly attack.

Mr Misal said Aliyu Tafida, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the command, and heads of other security agencies in the state had already moved in to assess the situation.

Rimansikwe Karma, the Chairman of Ussa Local Government Council, while also confirming the attack to newsmen, added that three people were injured.

Mr Karma said that the attackers rounded up the village at about 5 a.m. and launched the attack when members of the community were going for early morning prayers.

"Every Wednesday morning, the community conducts mid-week service and most of them were on their way, when the armed militia attacked them.

"Nine persons were killed and three others sustained life threatening injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Takum General Hospital.

"The unfortunate thing is that the attackers left before the arrival of security personnel," he said.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Govt Set to Investigate Cases of 27 Nigerians in Tanzanian Prisons

The Federal Government yesterday said it would go ahead to investigate the cases of 27 Nigerians said to be languishing… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.