Tanzania: Sugu and Magonga Released 'Quietly' From Prison

Mbeya — It was a moment of surprise, mouths wide open, when Chadema national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe and other Chadema members realized that the Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi 'Sugu' and Southern Highland Zone Secretary of Chadema Mr. Emmanuel Masonga, the men they had gone to Ruanda prison to collect today, were already at home.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Mbilinyi's wife, Ms Happy Msonge said while the were at Ruanda prison, ready to pick up Sugu and Masonga, they were informed that the two were already on their way home. In the prison vehicle, was also a medical doctor, she said.

Earlier, Mr Mbowe who arrived at 6:45a.m. at Ruanda prison, said that the first thing Mr Mbilinyi will do once out is head to Mbeya Referral Hospital to see his mother who has been admitted for three weeks. Her ailment was triggered following her son's unjust imprisonment, Mr Mbowe said.

Thereafter, they were to proceed to Chadema Nyasa Zonal office, in Forest ward, near Kadege bus stand where they will speak to party leaders and address wananchi. Mr Mbowe explained that they would then head to Mr Mbilinyi's residence through Mafiati road, passing through Mwanjelwa, Kabwe, Soweto, Ilomba and finally Sai.

However, while they were still at Ruanda prison, they were informed that the two men were already on their way home.