10 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sugu and Magonga Released 'Quietly' From Prison

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter

Mbeya — It was a moment of surprise, mouths wide open, when Chadema national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe and other Chadema members realized that the Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi 'Sugu' and Southern Highland Zone Secretary of Chadema Mr. Emmanuel Masonga, the men they had gone to Ruanda prison to collect today, were already at home.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Mbilinyi's wife, Ms Happy Msonge said while the were at Ruanda prison, ready to pick up Sugu and Masonga, they were informed that the two were already on their way home. In the prison vehicle, was also a medical doctor, she said.

Earlier, Mr Mbowe who arrived at 6:45a.m. at Ruanda prison, said that the first thing Mr Mbilinyi will do once out is head to Mbeya Referral Hospital to see his mother who has been admitted for three weeks. Her ailment was triggered following her son's unjust imprisonment, Mr Mbowe said.

Thereafter, they were to proceed to Chadema Nyasa Zonal office, in Forest ward, near Kadege bus stand where they will speak to party leaders and address wananchi. Mr Mbowe explained that they would then head to Mr Mbilinyi's residence through Mafiati road, passing through Mwanjelwa, Kabwe, Soweto, Ilomba and finally Sai.

However, while they were still at Ruanda prison, they were informed that the two men were already on their way home.

Tanzania

Govt Set to Investigate Cases of 27 Nigerians in Tanzanian Prisons

The Federal Government yesterday said it would go ahead to investigate the cases of 27 Nigerians said to be languishing… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.