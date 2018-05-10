Nigeria: 10 Nigerians Die From Cancer Every Hour, Says Expert

At least 10 Nigerians die from cancer every hour in Nigeria, while at least 80,000 cases are diagnosed in the country every year, experts have said.

They said not less than 240 Nigerians die from the disease daily even though it is a preventable disease.

The Founder, Pastor Eskoe Mfon Foundation (PEMF), Pastor Bimpe Eskor Mfom, while speaking at the foundation's cancer screening in conjunction with Mass Medical Mission (MMM), to commemorate 11 years anniversary of late Pastor Eskor Mfon who died of cancer, said cancer care in Nigeria was still very poor, leading to increased deaths.

She said the foundation saw the need to battle cancer because it is a preventable disease. "People die of cancer every hour and it has been discovered that it is as a result of lack of early detection.

"I started this foundation in 2009 because my husband when he was alive involved in a lot of works. He is a strong believer in Nigerian youths. He loved creative art, music art and drama, which is why the foundation was floated to continue what he was doing. On the other hand, we are trying to bring together his works and sermons to make available to the public. He also had a vision of giving to the poor. And so far, we have been receiving support from the Redeem Christian Church of God, from the Osinula Family, which we have been using to carry out exercises to also support Nigerians."

Speaking on the importance of early detection of cancer, General Secretary, MMM, Dr. AbiaNzelu, said the tendency of escaping death caused by cancer was high if regular screening can be conducted for early detection and swift treatment.

"We are currently carrying out what we call the pink cruise campaign and we are going round the whole Lagos. In doing this, we are partnering with people to reach out to communities.