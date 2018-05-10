Nigeria: Zionists Vow to Declare Biafra Independence On May 30

Enugu — The Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) said it would declare an independent state of Biafra on May 30 at the Enugu State Government House and asked the state government to vacate office before that date.

But in a swift response, the state Police Command said the group lacked the powers to forcefully overrun the state, warning that it would deal ruthlessly with anyone who breaches law and order in the state.

Addressing journalists in Enugu, leader of the group, Benjamin Onwuka, said there was no going back on the declaration of Biafra and dared the law enforcement agencies to arrest him.

He said: "By 7.00 am on Wednesday, May 30, I will be at the Enugu Government House on Nza Street to declare Biafra's Independence. I have informed the Nigerian army and on that day, they will see that there is greater power.

"We will take over the government house to announce Biafra. It was done in Kosovo backed by the United States of America and our own should not be an exception. Let them bring out their gun and any other weapon, but nothing shall stop us."

Onwuka also asked indigenes of defunct Biafra to ignore the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on May 30 and throng the Enugu Government House for the event.

He stated that sit- at-home protest had been observed in the last 15 years without any significant impact on Biafra, stressing that "Biafra will not be secured on a platter of gold."

He said that the group was relying on the support of the United States of America (U.S.A.) and Israel to achieve the declaration of Biafra's independence, stressing that Biafra failed in the past due to lack of international support.

But the Police in Enugu warned yesterday that it would deal with any acts of lawlessness and disorder in the state, insisting that it would not tolerate any action that would threaten the government.