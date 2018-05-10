Photo: Joseph Openda/Daily Nation

Residents leave after their houses were destroyed by floodwaters from Patel Dam in Solai Ward, Subukia.

At least five people have died and several families displaced after Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County, burst its banks on Wednesday night.

The dam burst its banks, sweeping away hundreds of homes in the neighbourhood including those on the expansive Nyakinyua Farm that borders the dam.

Property estimated at millions of shillings was also destroyed by the raging waters.

Several people, among them children, were feared trapped in the mud even as a rescue operation by Kenya Red Cross and the Nakuru County Disaster Management was underway.

About 40 people were rescued from the mud and rushed to various health facilities including Bahati Sub-County and Nakuru Level Five hospitals.

The area was covered by water and mud extending to nearly two kilometres radius.

Area Member of County Assembly Peter Mbae told the Nation that more than twenty families had also been evacuated.

"We assure residents that the rescue teams are doing their best to evacuate affected families to safety," said Mr Mbae on Wednesday night.