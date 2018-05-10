10 May 2018

Zimbabwe: Distruction Boyz Promise Memorable Act

By Vongai Mbara

South African duo, Destruction Boys, have promised a memorable show in the country tomorrow when they perform at Club 1+1 at Longecheng Plaza.

The duo, known for their popular hit "Omunye", will share the stage with various local acts and tickets for the event are already on sale.

Organisers of the show said tickets are now available at Focal Point outlets in Avondale, Westgate, Joina City and Sam Levy. The tickets are going for $7 and $15 for ordinary and VIP sections respectively.

Destruction Boys will share the stage with local acts that include Selecta Base, Iroq, Tats, Simmz, Fujee, Sachie and Thando.

One of the organisers encouraged people to buy their tickets in advance since the prices are likely to go up due to demand for the show.

The show is being organised by D.T.L Entertainment and it will bring together various genres since selectors on the line-up present a mixed bag.

"We are happy that tickets have been selling well. We are now going towards the show and the boys have promised a memorable act.

"They performed in Bulawayo recently and they are happy to come to Harare for the show at Club 1+1. They said they want to give their Zimbabwean fans the best and they will be in the country on Friday (tomorrow) afternoon.

"They will be received by a group of local artistes and fans that want to give them a big welcome and boost their confidence ahead of the show. We are ready to witness a great performance from Destruction Boys and Club 1+1 has put everything in place for the show."

