Nigeria: NYSC Charges Corps Members to Be Security Conscious During Service

Kaduna and Makurdi — The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) passed out corps members who have completed their 21-day compulsory orientation course in camps across the country with a charge to be security conscious at their places of primary assignment.

The corps members were also urged to be ambassadors of peace, unity, as well as religious and ethnic harmony wherever they were posted for their primary assignments.

In Kaduna State, Governor Nasir El-Rufai cautioned employers against rejecting corps members deployed to their organisations, saying the state would ensure that the 2,200 2018 Batch 'A' members were all absorbed in both public and private concerns.

Corps members rejection, a situation where employers, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) refuse to absorb graduates into their organisations for their one year mandatory service to the nation usually due to lack or insufficient accommodation facilities remains a major challenge to corps members after their orientation course.

Officially declaring the orientation course closed at NYSC Permanent Orientation camp yesterday, El-Rufai, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Alhaji Adamu said, instead of rejection, employers should help the corps members to settle down in good time to enable them offer their best to their country within the next one year.

Coordinator of the scheme in the state, Dahunsi Mohammed stressed NYSC's earlier request for the provision of additional hostel facilities to accommodate camp officials and the increasing number of corps members being deployed to the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has charged corps members to be ambassadors of peace and unity in their various places of their primary assignments.

Ortom gave the charge yesterday during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch 'A' orientation course held at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Wannune, Tarka Local Council of the state.

He urged the corps members to follow the example of their predecessors and founding fathers of the scheme by actively participating in community development service projects that would address the needs of their host communities.

He pledged that government would be ready to assist them in executing their identified projects.

Ortom advised them not to entertain any fear of the unknown and assured that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure their safety wherever they were posted in the state.