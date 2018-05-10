Nigeria: Forbes Ranks Dangote 75th Most Powerful On Earth

Lagos — Nigeria's foremost entrepreneur, Aliko Dangote, has been ranked among the 75 most powerful persons in the world, ahead of the Vice President of the United States of America, Mike Pence.

According to the Forbe's latest 2018 ranking of the World's Powerful people, Dangote ranked among world leaders like Xi Jinping, the Chinese president; President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the US, all of whom were ranked first, second and third in that order.

Dangote was ranked the 66th most powerful person in the world, ahead of Mike Pence, who was ranked 67th, and Qamar Javed Bajwa, the highly influential Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, who was 68th.

In the top 10 most powerful people in the world bracket, as listed by Forbes, are Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, ranked 4th; Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com, 5th; the Catholic pontiff, Pope Francis 6th; Bill Gates, 7th; Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Saudi Prince, 8th; Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister 9th; while Larry Page, the chief executive of Google is 10th.

A statement from the Corporate Communication department of Dangote Group noted that the Africa's richest man is the only Nigerian on the list and one of the only two Africans there, the other being the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who was ranked 45th.

According to the Forbe's rich list, Dangote, by March 2018, had an estimated net worth of $14.1 billion and ranked among the 100 richest in the world, and the richest in Africa, a position he has held for almost a decade.