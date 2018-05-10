10 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Dokubo Warns N-Delta Leaders Against Selfish Interests

Tagged:

Related Topics

Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, SAPND, and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Dokubo, has urged leaders and elders of the Niger Delta not to pursue individual interests, but offer advice and guidance to benefit the people of the region.

A statement by Murphy Ganagana, Special Assistant (Media) to SAPND, said Dokubo who spoke yesterday, noted that issues of the Niger Delta were being addressed, describing the amnesty programme as work in progress, saying it was time for Niger Deltans to put things in order and do the needful.

According to him: "We have questioned authority, we have questioned governance; and now, we also have the time to set our house in order; to do the things that we are supposed to do. I believe that with the powerful organization that has come to my office and the guidance you are going to give me; guidance that will only benefit our Niger Delta people, guidance that is not supposed to benefit individuals, but our people, I believe we shall be on course."

He spoke in Abuja when members of the national executive committee of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Expressing determination to chart a new direction for the amnesty programme, Dokubo harped on the need for qualitative training that would give jobs to beneficiaries, declaring that this was the panacea to sustainable peace in the Niger Delta.

Nigeria

Police Applicants to Undergo Psychiatric Tests

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of Training, Emmanuel Inyang, has said police applicants would… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.