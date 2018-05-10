Nigeria: JOHESU Strike - Ondo Doctors Pledge to Work 24 Hours

The Nigerian Medical Association in Ondo State has called on the authorities to provide adequate security at the state's health facilities to enable members of the association perform its duties to patients as the states join the national strike of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU).

The national body of JOHESU had ordered all its members in states and local governments to join the ongoing national strike to further force the federal government to accede to their demands.

A statement on Wednesday by NMA state secretary, Arohunmolase R.B, said the association was not averse to the demands of JOHESU, even though the fight was apparently directed against the NMA.

"Members of our noble profession are hereby directed to continue in rendering their services to members of the public without fear of any attack from any quarter," the statement said.

"While the strike lasts, members of the public are assured of 24 hours hospital services in all government owned health facilities.

"The NMA also appeals to the Ministry of Health to ensure that doctors have a peaceful environment to operate. Hence, the association will ensure that the government provides adequate security for all doctors while offering services to members of the public.

"As leaders of health team, the association requires maximum commitment from all doctors to their patients during this trying time and after."

The NMA solicited the support of all head of hospitals, to ensure the hospitals were opened for services and provision of necessary tools for prompt health service delivery to the public.

"Once again, the association wishes to salute the courage of all doctors in Ondo State, particularly those at Federal Medical Centre Owo for holding the forth with the vulnerable members of the public," the statement added.

The NMA had earlier denounced the JOHESU strike claiming the health workers were demanding equal earnings with doctors, a claim denied by the striking workers.

JOHESU is an association of all health workers except doctors and dentists.