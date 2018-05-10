10 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Fayemi Commends Peaceful Conduct of PDP Primaries

By Josiah Oluwole

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development and governorship aspirant, Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated the Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, on his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer for the July 14 governorship election.

Mr Fayemi, in a statement by his Media Office on Wednesday, said the emergence of Mr Olusola in an orderly and peaceful primary election was a welcome development.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries on Saturday failed to produce a candidate after violence erupted over allegations manipulations.

Although the exercise had been rescheduled, the party is still at war with itself as a result of the incident.

Mr Fayemi, however, said the APC would give the PDP flag bearer a good fight, saying his party remained the preferred choice for the majority of Ekiti people.

He expressed the confidence that whoever emerges as the APC flag bearer in the party's rescheduled primaries on Friday would be more acceptable to the Ekiti electorate.

