10 May 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Applicants to Undergo Psychiatric Tests

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Odita Sunday

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of Training, Emmanuel Inyang, has said police applicants would undergo psychiatric test during their screening to reduce cases of accidental discharge by rank-and-file of the force.

The DIG spoke this during his visit to Police College, Ikeja where applicants into the force are being screened. He said himself and other DIGs have been directed to monitor the screening to get the best applicants recruited.

"The applicants would see the psychiatric doctor for mental evaluation and drug screening. We want to make sure we have the best, as we don't want cases of accidental discharge anymore. We don't want to have criminals here.

Personality tests will also be done to deter cultists from joining the police.

A committee including senior police officers, officials of the Federal Character Commission and the Joint Matriculation Board (JAMB) for biometrics has been set up to monitor the screening.

"This is to ensure transparency as we don't want anyone to be victimized. We want to get the best. Those that have falsified their ages will be subjected to a machine test, which will reveal their real age.

Successful candidates will go through another aptitude test by JAMB from which they will get their result same day and be subjected to medical screening and physical examination."

Nigeria

Zionists Vow to Declare Biafra Independence On May 30

The Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF) said it would declare an independent state of Biafra on May 30 at the Enugu State… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.