Nigeria: Police Applicants to Undergo Psychiatric Tests

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of Training, Emmanuel Inyang, has said police applicants would undergo psychiatric test during their screening to reduce cases of accidental discharge by rank-and-file of the force.

The DIG spoke this during his visit to Police College, Ikeja where applicants into the force are being screened. He said himself and other DIGs have been directed to monitor the screening to get the best applicants recruited.

"The applicants would see the psychiatric doctor for mental evaluation and drug screening. We want to make sure we have the best, as we don't want cases of accidental discharge anymore. We don't want to have criminals here.

Personality tests will also be done to deter cultists from joining the police.

A committee including senior police officers, officials of the Federal Character Commission and the Joint Matriculation Board (JAMB) for biometrics has been set up to monitor the screening.

"This is to ensure transparency as we don't want anyone to be victimized. We want to get the best. Those that have falsified their ages will be subjected to a machine test, which will reveal their real age.

Successful candidates will go through another aptitude test by JAMB from which they will get their result same day and be subjected to medical screening and physical examination."