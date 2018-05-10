10 May 2018

Nigeria: NNPC, Currently Most Transparent Company in Nigeria - Baru

Photo: Daily Trust
NNPC towers.
By Michael Eboh

Abuja — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, disclosed that currently, it was the most transparent organisation in the country.

Speaking at the stakeholders' workshop on validation by Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, stated that efforts were currently on to disabuse the mindset of Nigerians that wrong things are happening in the corporation.

Baru, who was represented by Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of the NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari, explained that things had taken a turn for the better in the corporation, especially in the last two years.

He said: "We have never had it this good in the country since the last two years, in terms of transparency of our transactions, validation of our activities; the unfettered, unobstructed participation of the secretary to the government, who has never asked us to do anything different.

"Today, we need to get people out of the mindset that something wrong is happening in the NNPC. Nothing wrong is happening. We have passed that stage. We are now probably one of the most transparent companies in this country."

