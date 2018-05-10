10 May 2018

Malawi: Karonga Mob Nearly Kills 'Witch', Vanquishes House

By Tiwonge Kumwenda

A 69-year-old man in Karonga, Malawi's northern region border district, almost died after an angry mob rained terror on him and completely destroyed his house on suspicion that he practices witchcraft.

Wilfred Kapetapeta Kailisi was on rescued after police came in, according to Karonga police deputy spokesperson, George Mlewa.

Mlewa told Nyasa Times that the mob occurred Tuesday in Mwanjabala village of the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kyungu.

"The mob completely destroyed the house of the victim," said Mlewa.

According to the police publicist, the community is accusing the victim of killing his best friend, Kaomba Mwenenjaba, through magic.

"It follows the death of Kaomba Mwenenjaba, a friend to the victim. The community believed that the death was unnatural and that the victim was behind it," he said.

After hearing about the mob, police officers rushed to the scene and rescue the victim.

Upon people seeing the officers the mob started stoning them, but the victim was nevertheless rescued.

Kapetapeta was taken to Karonga District Hospital for treatment as police investigation are still underway.

