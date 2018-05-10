10 May 2018

Nigeria: Female Lawyer Remanded in Kirikiri for Allegedly Killing Husband

By Yetunde Ayobami Ojo

A Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba has ordered the remand in Kirikiri Female Prison of a 47-year-old lawyer, Mrs. Udeme Odibi, who allegedly killed her husband, also a lawyer, last week.

The police brought Odibi to court on a one count charge of murder before Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye, but her plea was not taken. Her offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

The prosecutor, Mr. Effiong Asuquo, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) stating fact of the case before the court, said the defendant committed the offence on May 3, at her residence in Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Lagos, ripping out her husband's intestine and genitals with a knife.

He prayed the court to remand the suspect in prison, pending an advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution, (DPP). However, the defendant's counsel, Mr. Oluseye Bamijoko, told the court that the result of psychiatric evaluation carried out on his client was not made available to them.

Magistrate Ayeye therefore ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kirikiri female prison pending report of legal advice from the DPP.

The magistrate also refused the defendant's request to stop the planned burial of the deceased today (May 10). Ayeye said it will jeopardise the right of the deceased.

She subsequently adjourned till June 25 for outcome of DPP advice.

