Martins Ifijeh

The Lagos State Government, within the last one year has upgraded, renovated and constructed at least 61 primary health centres, while equipment worth N2 billion have been procured for health facilities across the state, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. JIde Idris has said.

He said the procurement, which include radiologic, laboratory, dental, monitoring and hospital furniture, was part of the state's drive to provide health workers with the tools needed to dispense their duties adequately.

Stating this at the 3rd Governor Akinwunmi Ambode Ministerial Press Briefing in Lagos recently, Jide said the focus of the administration was to continue the upgrading and/or renovation of health facilities at all levels of care, completion of ongoing projects, execution of new ones where necessary, as well as putting preventive maintenance on ground.

"For Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), renovation and extension of the old Ayinke House is at an advanced stage of completion. The project is slated for commissioning in June this year. Phased installation of the Closed Circuit Television Cameras with a monitoring room to enhance security of lives and properties in the hospital in about 36 strategic areas is being done. LASUTH/LASUCOM Gate Road has been commissioned which will serve as a link from Lagos State Airport Road to the hospital.

"The upgrading of the LASUTH Diabetic Clinic and Main Medical Laboratory Services Departments was completed last December. Other renovated buildings in the hospital include Admin Block, Surgical Emergency, kitchen, laundry section, chest clinic, engineering workshop, main laboratory, tailoring, among others."

He said the administration has also done massive upgrade and renovation of infrastructure in secondary healthcare facilities, adding that this has helped in decongesting tertiary facilities from attending to patients that could be appropriately managed at lower levels of care.

He listed some of the ministry's achievements to include renovation of staff quarters in Epe General Hospital and General Hospital, Lagos; rehabilitation of Onikan Health Centre; and the renovation of Prince Ebeano Mother and Child Unit, General Hospital Akodo, Ibeju Lekki under a corporate social responsibility arrangement.

"Her Excellency, the wife of the governor and COWLSO, donated an Intensive Care Unit to Lagos Island Maternity Hospital and donations of four Oto-read equipment for screening early neonatal hearing defects in four general hospitals (Ikorodu, Ifako - Ijaiye, Gbagada and Badagry).

"We also completed the renovation of Randle General Hospital Surulere, Accident and Emergency Centre, Toll Gate, Agbowa General Hospital and Ijede Health Centre. We procured 30 fully automated external defibrillators for Lagos State Ambulance Services, and the completion of construction and equipping of School of Nursing Hostel, Igando.

On human resources, the commissioner said training and professional development of staff was accorded the priority it deserves, as health workers are equipped with updated information and skills to enrich qualitative health service delivery at all service points.

He said LASUTH in conjunction with Rotary International and Alliance for Smile, USA successfully carried out surgeries for six patients with Cleft Lip Palate Deformity (Operation Smile), adding that LASUTH's indigenous cardiac surgery team successfully performed its first open-heart surgery on a 32-year-old patient.

"Fourth LASUTH Cochlear Implant Surgery was carried out on two deaf patients without foreign doctors' support. The fourth kidney transplant was carried out in LASUTH in 2017," he added.

On the state health insurance scheme, Jide said preparations were in top gear for the commencement of the mandatory scheme. He said most of the processes for its commencement have been finalised.

"Office space, appointment of the general manager for LASHMA has been made, nominees for board memberships have been obtained, and recruitment of key directors of the agency has been concluded. So many other areas have been covered, so in a very short time we will roll out implementation of this scheme."