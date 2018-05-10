Zimbabwe: Chirundu Demolishes 'Baghdad' Illegal Shacks

CHIRUNDU Local Board has completed the demolition of shacks in the "Baghdad" informal settlement with authorities issuing stands to the affected people.

Baghdad was home to more than 1 000 people living in crowded shacks.

The development has however, brought a refreshing ambience to the town as people are now living in decent houses at relatively cheaper rentals.

Chirundu embarked on phased demolition of the shacks starting in July 2016, in a development that was initially resisted.

Residents in the area have also welcomed the development as children are no longer exposed to diseases and vices such as prostitution.

Commercial sex workers target haulage truck drivers at the Chirundu Border Post.

"This is the best thing that has happened to Chirundu as we can now see that sanity has returned. People are living freely in houses and not in shacks as was the case before," Mr John Tendani, a resident, said in an interview.

"The development has seen rentals going down from as high as $100 per room in built up areas to around $50 per room now as more houses have been built."

Local board secretary Mr Wilson Gunhe, said the development was part of efforts to decongest the town and spruce up its image as the Northern gateway into Zimbabwe.

"The location, where shacks mushroomed, was earmarked for the construction of churches. Only one church has built structures, with the rest taking turns to use Chirundu Primary School classrooms.

"Chirundu should not allow the mushrooming of any illegal structures as the town interfaces with the rest of the world," he said.

The shacks cost at least $10 per room per month attracting commercial sex workers who would share the rooms to further cut costs.

Baghdad was created as a holding area, but had no basic amenities including toilets and bathing facilities, exposing inhabitants to health risks.

The residents used the bush and bucket systems to relieve themselves.

Chirundu recorded a significantly high number of cholera cases in 2008, owing to squalid living conditions.