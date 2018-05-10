Zimbabwe: Breast Cancer Victim Seeks Help

A Harare woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer is appealing for financial assistance to buy medication.

Sihlesenkosi Mkondo (49) said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in October last year.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer having gone for screening in October 2017. In November 2017, I had a mastectomy and started receiving chemo(therapy) in December 2017. The type of breast cancer that I have is known as HER2+ (+=positive). It is the breast cancer that tests positive for a protein called Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2, which promotes rapid growth of cancer cells. It has a higher risk of recurrence and metastatic spread to the liver, lungs, bone and at times the brain," she said.

"I have an aggressive type of breast cancer and require additional medication over and above chemo treatments."