10 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: President, Zanu-PF Mourn Chiwenga's Sister

By Pamela Shumba

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF have sent a condolence message to the Chiwenga family, following the death of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's sister, Mrs Margaret Machekabuwe.

She was laid to rest at Machekabuwe Farm in Marondera on Tuesday.

Mrs Machekabuwe, who died on Saturday after a short illness, received a State-assisted funeral.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, described Mrs Machekabuwe as an unwavering patriot who stood firm for the revolutionary cause of the people of Zimbabwe during the liberation struggle.

"The President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Politburo, Central Committee and the people's party, zanu-pf as a whole, wish to extend sincere regret to the Vice President and the party's second secretary General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) and the Chiwenga family on the sudden and untimely passing of Mrs Margaret Machekabuwe on May 4, 2018.

"The family has lost not only a daughter, but an unflinching patriot who stood firm for the revolutionary cause of our people since the days of the liberation struggle.

"Indeed the party's deepest thoughts are with them as they mourn their loved one. May her dear soul rest in eternal peace," said Cde Khaya Moyo.

Vice President Chiwenga described his late sister, who was a war collaborator, as a fearless and principled woman.

He said while she might not have carried a gun during the armed struggle, but she had contributed in her own way as a war collaborator, adding that he shared a strong relationship with his late sister.

