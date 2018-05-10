Somalia: A Bomber Kills At Least 10 People in Wanlaweyn Market

A Somali official says more than 10 people were killed and several wounded in a deadly suicide attack at a busy market in Wanlaweyn town, about 90Km west of Mogadishu.

Confirming the incident, Abdifitah Hajji Abdulle, the deputy governor of Lower Shabelle region in charge of the finance said a bomber detonated himself at the market.

Abdulle added that the bomber targeted a marketplace in Wanlaweyn, where Khat (narcotic leaves) is sold, killing civilians, including women.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast but the Somalia-based al-Shabab has carried out similar attacks in the region.

Wanlaweyn lies on the outskirts of Balidogle airbase in Somalia's southern Lower Shabelle region, where the U.S. special forces operate a major base.