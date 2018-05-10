9 May 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab 'Stones Woman to Death for Marrying 11 Times'

Tagged:

Related Topics

A woman has been stoned death in Somalia after a court run by militant Islamist group Al-Shabab convicted her of polyandry, reports a media outlet affiliated to the militants.

Shukri Abdullahi Warsame was accused of marrying 11 times, without divorcing previous husbands.

She has buried neck-deep and pelted to death with stones by Al-Shabab fighters in Sablale town in the Lower Shabelle region.

In 2014, Al-Shabab stoned a woman to death after convicting her of secretly marrying four husbands in the southern coastal district of Barawe.

Somalia

Woman Accused of Polygamy Stoned to Death

Fighters from the Al-Shabab militant Islamist group have stoned to death a woman in the Lower Shabelle region of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.