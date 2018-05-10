Central African Republic: First Vice - President Receives Condolences of CAR On Martyrdom of Salih Abu Haniya

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has received the condolences of the government and people of the Central African Republic on martyrdom of Salih Abu Haniya, the guard at the house of Sudan Ambassador to Bangui lately during an assault launched on the ambassador's residence.

This came when the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister received Wednesday at the Council of Ministers the visiting Central African's Prime Minister, Samples Mathew, who said in a press statement that the incident was intended to harm the relations between the two countries.

He affirmed firmness of the relations between Khartoum and Bangui, indicating that he is visit Sudan to express condolences in death of the late Salih Abu Haniya.

The Central African Prime Minister said that he was officially assigned by the President of the Central African Republic to convey warm condolences to the people of Sudan and the President of the Republic on death of Abu Haniya, stressing that this incident will not affect the relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister of Central Africa said that he suggested sending a team of the Sudanese police to work together with its Central African counterpart in the investigations in the incident.

He appreciated the stances of Sudan in supporting the Central African Republic at the regional and international forums.