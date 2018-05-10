10 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: House Directs CBN to Transmit Audited Accounts to National Assembly

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Emejo

Abuja — The House of Representatives Wednesday passed a motion asking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to comply with the provisions of Section 50(1) of the CBN Act and ensure that it transmits to the National Assembly a copy of its annual accounts certified by the auditor.

It further settled to transmit its resolution to the Senate for concurrence as well as mandated its Committees on Banking and Currency and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with the resolution.

The House position followed a motion sponsored by Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) on the need for the CBN to comply with its Establishment Act.

He noted: "That S.50(1) of the CBN Act provides that 'the bank shall, within two months after the close of each financial year, transmit to the National Assembly and the president a copy of its annual accounts certified by the auditor'."

He expressed regrets that the apex bank had not been complying with the above provisions, thereby rendering the law nugatory and of no effect.

Chinda also noted with concern the need for the CBN to comply with the relevant sections of its Establishment Act, 2004 as its continued failure to comply has greatly undermined the image, reputation and effectiveness of the bank and as well undermine the oversight function of the National Assembly.

He added that the apparent breach of the CBN Act which constitutes an illegality should not be allowed to stand.

"Unless this illegality or anomaly by the CBN is immediately and urgently addressed, the whole essence of the said section of the Act would be defeated and rendered useless and nugatory," the lawmaker added.

Hon. Albert Adeogun (PDP, Osun) said the CBN annual accounts would assist parliament in determining how the CBN makes and spends public funds.

He said it was not sufficient for the apex bank to only publish its accounts on its website but also important to have a copy submitted to the National Assembly for proper legislative oversight.

Also, separately, Chinda, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, further summoned the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to appear unfailingly before the committee on May 28, following two previous invitations which he had failed to honour.

He said the CBN had nine pending queries by the Auditor-General for the Federation (AuGF) which needed to be cleared.

As a standing rule in the committee, all chief accounting officers must appear to answer to all queries.

After strong condemnation by committee members over the non-appearance of the CBN as well as failure to write the lawmakers to give its reasons for being absence, Chinda ruled that the bank had been invited on April 29 and May 9 but received no response from the invitee.

He said it had become worrisome as the CBN has nine pending queries bordering on its transactions for the period of 2010 to 2015.

He regretted that the continued delay of the apex bank's appearance has the potential to slow down the planned laying of its report to the House.

Nigeria

Police Applicants to Undergo Psychiatric Tests

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of Training, Emmanuel Inyang, has said police applicants would… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.