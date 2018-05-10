9 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Strategic Plan for Sports Development

Asmara — The Commission for Culture and Sports in cooperation with the Eritrean Center for Institutional Excellence has organized training with a view to develop administrative capacity.

The two weeks training was attended by 62 members of the central office of the Commission, regional branches, national federations, National Olympics and Par Olympics Committees.

At the ceremony held on 6 May, it was reported that the training included ensuring timely and effective administration, coordination of sports units, strengthening leadership capacity, strengthening and encouraging creativity, nurturing the culture of working together, as well as follow up and evaluation.

At the end of the training five years strategic plan has been designed focusing on Eritrea's vision of sports, positive sides and bottlenecks, opportunities available, desired goals as well as future priority tasks.

Indicating that identifying challenges is the first step for success, the Commissioner of Culture and Sports, Ambassador Zemede Tekle said that the five years strategic plan will have strong contribution in channeling the resources in the development of sports activities in the country.

