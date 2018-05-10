9 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Governor of Central Region Meets Berik Residents

Asmara — The Governor of the Central region Maj. General Romadan Awliyay conducted a meeting with the residents of the Berik sub zone on 7 May with the objective of discussing the implementation of development drives and the role of organizational capacity of communities.

At the meeting in which concerned officials and administrators took part, Maj. Gen. Romodan gave extensive briefing on both implemented and chartered out development drives in the region and said that development committees are coordinating the work and strengthening organizational capacity of the public is fundamental in the success of the programs.

The Heads of departments and branches on their part gave briefings on various issues including agriculture, water and soil conservation activities, on construction and renovation of roads, on allotment of land for agricultural and housing purposes, on health and educational services among others.

In Berik sub zone, there are more than 51 thousand residents and 21 villages regrouped in 12 administrative areas.

