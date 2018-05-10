9 May 2018

Eritrea: Seminars On Empowering Women

Asmara — Seminars on empowering women and ensure their multi-sectoral participation were held in the sub-zones of Adi-Quala and Akordet.

At the seminar conducted in Adi-Qual in which the residents of the administrative areas of Semomo, Adi-Akelo, Mai-Lafo as well as members in the civil service took part, the head of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) branch in the Southern region, said that effort is being exerted to introduce, to conduct seminars and workshops with a vie to strengthen the awareness and organizational capacity of the youth and to enable women become self supportive.

The participants on their part called for focusing on awareness raising and vocational training targeting the youth.

Likewise, at the seminar held in Akordet, the head of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the sub-zone, Ms. Affet Saleh called for integrated effort to create educational and economic opportunities for women.

