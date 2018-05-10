At least 17 people have died in the Democratic Republic of Congo where health personnel confirmed an outbreak of the Ebola virus disease. The outbreak declaration came after laboratory results confirmed two cases of Ebola in the north-western region of DRC.

At least 17 people have died in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where health personnel confirmed an outbreak of the Ebola virus disease (EVD). In the past five weeks, there have been 21 suspected viral haemorrhagic fever in and around the iIkoko Iponge, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a press release.

The government of the DRC has since declared a new outbreak of the Ebola virus disease, the country's ninth Ebola outbreak since the discovery of the virus in the country in 1976. The outbreak declaration occurred after laboratory results confirmed two cases of Ebola.

WHO says it is working closely with the government of the DRC to combat the outbreak using the model of a successful response used last year.

"Our top priority is to get to Bikoro to work alongside the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and partners to reduce the loss of life and suffering related to this new Ebola virus disease outbreak," said Dr Peter Salama, WHO Deputy Director-General, Emergency Preparedness and Response.

"Working with partners and responding early and in a coordinated way will be vital to containing this deadly disease."

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa said, "We know that addressing this outbreak will require a comprehensive and coordinated response. WHO will work closely with health authorities and partners to support the national response. We will gather more samples, conduct contact tracing, engage the communities with messages on prevention and control, and put in place methods for improving data collection and sharing".

The latest outbreak comes less than a year after the DRC's last recorded Ebola outbreak in May last year.

7 facts about Ebola:

1. Ebola was first discovered in 1976 in former Zaire, or what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo near the Ebola River. The disease was first identified in two simultaneous outbreaks, one in Nzara, and the other in Yambuku, a village near the Ebola River from which the disease takes its name.

2. Ebola virus can be transmitted to others through direct contact with blood or secretions and fluids of an infected person.

3. Exposure to any objects contaminated by infected bodily secretions and fluids can also transmit the disease from person to person.

4. Ebola virus is a severe acute viral disease often mistaken as malaria, typhoid fever, shigellosis, cholera, leptospirosis, plague, rickettsiosis, relapsing fever, meningitis, hepatitis and other hemorrhagic fevers. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that these diseases be ruled out before diagnosis of Ebola virus.

5. Symptoms of Ebola: fever, headache, joint and muscle aches, weakness, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, lack of appetite.

6. Spread of Ebola can happen through close contact when caring for ill persons.

7. The natural reservoir for Ebola has yet to be confirmed.

