Sudan: CAR Prime Minister Arrives in Sudan

Khartoum — A high-ranking delegation led by the Central African Republic Prime Minister , Simplice Matthew , arrived in the Country, Wednesday to extend condolenceS on martyrdom of Salih Abu Huniyah. guard at house of Sudan ambassador to Bangui.

He was received at Khartoum airport by the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim and several ministers and state ministers.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mohamed Abdalla Idris said in press statements that the CAR delegation which comprises the Prime Minister,, Foreign Minister , Bangui mayor and a presidential advisor, will extend condolence to President of the Republic , Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and to family of late Abu Huniyah and meet afterwards the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih.

Foreign Minister of CAR , on his part, underlined firmness of Sudan-CAR relations and that the two countries are linked by ties of neighborliness and friendship.

He said that they came to convey condolences of government and people of CAR to people of Sudan on death of Abu Huniya , who was a guard at house of Sudan ambassador to Bangui , disclosing that the President of Central African Republic has decided dispatching the high-level delegation , which is led by Prime Minister, to Sudan.

The CAR Foreign Minister expressed regret of CAR government and people over the incident , pointing out that the CAR Government is exerting all efforts to dispense justice and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He indicated that such incident would not affect relations between the two countries, stressing CAR solidarity and standing alongside Sudan.