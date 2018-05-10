Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commission's Newly-Constructed Tesano Divisional Police Headquarters Building

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, inaugurated an ultra-modern police station edifice for the Tesano Police Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service in Accra.

The newly-constructed police station is one of two built in the country by Dr Osei Kwame, Chief Executive Officer, Despite Group of Companies, popularly known as "Kwame Despite".

The complex contains offices with private washrooms for the Divisional Commander, Divisional Crime officer, DoVVSU Commander at Tesano, Station officers, the orderly room for the Divisional Officers, the DoVVSU General Office, a ten seater conference room, a kitchen, adjoining room, a total of 5 washrooms, an executive lobby, a general lobby, a conducive counter back area, and two modernized cells with washrooms for women and juveniles.

Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his government's resolve to adequately resource the police to maintain law and order and to deal with the rising spate of indiscipline, lawlessness and armed robbery across the country.

He disclosed that this year, government was undertaking the rehabilitation of police stations throughout the country to standardize infrastructure with the aim of strengthening the police service and fashioning it into an honest, disciplined, efficient and robust force whose emphasis would be on proactive and preventive policing, rather than a reactive one.

The President disclosed that in addition to recruiting some 4,000 more police officers this year, government had, since coming into office, recruited some 13,500 young men and women into the Community Protection Module under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), adding that an additional 5,000 more would be recruited.

He said negotiations had also been completed for the roll out of phase two of the Alpha Project which, he said, involved the deployment of a total of 8,700 CCTV cameras across all the districts with three command centres in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale, adding that in equipping them, at least, one thousand new vehicles were being procured for the police, this year, while 200 pickups had already been allocated to them under Operation Calm Life, with 200 more saloon vehicles tobe addedsoon.

In addition, President Akufo-Addo said the police had been resourced with kits, protective gear and adequate quantities of other essential equipment, and demanded that the equipment and facilities be properly maintained.

President Akufo-Addo urged the police in the Tesano Divisional Headquarters to enhance their engagement with the communities they served, as it was a more sustainable way of reducing crime.

He equally urged residents to co-operate with the police and give them maximum backing in the discharge of their duties, adding that when the community and police worked together, safety and security would be assured and energies and resources could then be channeled into building a progressive and prosperous nation.

He was confident that with the citizenry and police joined together at the frontline in the fight against crime, an orderly society, governed by the rule of law, would be established.

In a welcome address read on his behalf, Dr Kwame said the building was the third multi-million edifice built and donated by him, this year, as part of his birthday celebrations.

Dr Kwamie said the philosophy behind his philanthropic acts was the conviction that an assured security in a country brought peace and harmony that helped foster rapid economic development.

Dr Kwame has facilitated an annual blood donation exercise, the annual free transportation service, distribution of food items at Christmas, support for the sick, widows, children, the community and the nation as a whole.

Earlier this year, he donated two multi-million edifices-- Children's Block at the 37 Military Hospital and a state-of-the-art furnished police station with an office complex for the Wiamoase township-- fully furnished and equipped to the nation.

Dr Kwame urged all private businessmen and people who were blessed as such, to help support the Police administration and the nation as a whole in any legal manner possible, saying "we cannot leave this task to the government alone to accomplish."