Ghana: Banda District Assembly Holds First Ordinary Meeting

press release

The first Ordinary Assembly Meeting of the Banda District Assembly has taken place at the district capital, Banda Ahenkro, in the Brong Ahafo region.

The meeting discussed matters affecting the Assembly so as to find solutions to challenges that retard the development of the district.

In a welcome address, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr Sampson Manu, commended the Assembly members for their commitment towards the work of the Assembly and appealed to them to endeavour to enhance the development objectives of the district.

In an address, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Madam Mary Konneh, called on all to eschew personal interests and ensure that development outcomes benefitted the generality of the people in the district.

She denied allegations levelled against her by the people of Dorboo that she had replaced the Water and Sanitation Management Team in their area with another one for political reasons.

She explained that since November 2017, all efforts to get Nananom representatives to join the Team had failed and pledged the readiness of her office to accept Nananom's representatives into the membership of the Team.

Madam Konneh said a committee under her chairpersonship had been formed to help the fight against illegal mining at Dokokyina, MTN, Accra and Dablakro in the district to protect their lands and the environment.

On education, the DCE said the Assembly had released funds to support the conduct of mock examinations for the final year Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates in the district to get them prepared for the final examinations and to help improve performance.

She added that the Assembly was working with the Education Directorate to establish a girls' Model Junior High School in the district capital to enhance girl-child education in the district.

On roads, Madam Konneh noted that road network in District had been improved to facilitate easy access to the Ahenkro clinic while movement between Ahenkro- Kabrono-Sanwa-Gbao-Makala-Dompofiehad all become easy.

She disclosed that under the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, the district had received 75 bags of maize seeds meant for the programme and urged interested farmers to contact the Agriculture Department for the seeds while waiting for inputs that would arrive soon.

She disclosed that the district had recorded two cases of fall army worm by two farmers and that an acre each of their farmshad been sprayed by the Agriculture Department, adding that the Assembly had taken delivery of two boxes of chemicals for emergency cases.

She, therefore, appealed to farmers to monitor their farms and report any unusual development to the Agriculture Department for immediate action.