9 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese Turkish Political Consultation Committee Convenes in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Joint Sudanese Turkish political consultation committee, is meeting in Khartoum on Thursday.

The talks will focus on the bilateral relations, trade cooperation, economic and development questions of mutual interests as well as cultural, educational and consular affairs.

The Sudanese side will be headed by the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Ghani Al Naeem and the Turkish side headed by the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs, Omait Ulgin.

The two sides will also discuss coordination between the two countries in regional and international arenas in a way that serve the interests of the two peoples.

Read the original article on SNA.

