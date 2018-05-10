Cameroon: May 20, 2018 - National Day's Theme Unveiled

The numerous steps taken by President Paul Biya to restore peace and stability in the East Region have been palpable. Read more »

The Minister of Communication hereby informs the national and international community that the 46th edition of Cameroon's National Day will be celebrated on May 20, 2018, under the following theme: English version: "Cameroonian citizens, let us remain united in diversity and preserve social peace, for a stable, indivisible and prosperous Cameroon." French version: « Citoyens camerounais, restons unis dans la diversité et préservons la paix sociale, pour un Cameroun stable, indivisible et prospère. »

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.