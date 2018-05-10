Nigeria: I Won't Leave Abandoned Projects, Governor Abubakar

Bauchi — Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar has promised not to leave abandoned projects after his tenure as Bauchi State governor.

He made the promise in Bauchi Tuesday night when he received the Minister ‎of State, Ministry of Works, Power and Housing, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, who paid him a visit.

He said he will strive to complete all the projects he ‎initiated in order to bring the much needed development to the state.

Governor Abubakar commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his interventions especially the Social Investment Programmes which he said has impacted positively on the lives of beneficiaries in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor also commended President Buhari for introducing the Sukuk bond which is being utilised to provide critical infrastructural development in the country.

He also promised to provide another land for the second phase of federal government's Mass Housing scheme in the state.

He disclosed that he has also concluded arrangement with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and some developers for three Housing estates.

Speaking earlier, the minister said they were in the state to monitor and assess some of the ongoing roads projects as well as the Mass Housing project in the state.

Shehuri disclosed that power supply to Bauchi State which is 100mw would be increased to 200mw and to 250mw subsequently to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of its citizens.