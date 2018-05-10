Nigeria: NTIC Scholarship Promotes Literacy in Nigeria

WHEN the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges, NTIC, was founded in 1999 with a class of 13 pupil in a rented apartment in Wuse II, Abuja, it was not clear to anyone the mission and vision of the organisation. Perhaps, what was certain was the fact that private schools are registered to make profit apart from promoting the standard of education and learning.

On the contrary, NTIC had a consistent growth and expansion through the years with primary and secondary schools situated in about nine states across the country, to develop capacity in science, Mathematics and technical education.

What became unique about its objectives is the consistent support to underprivileged Nigerians through the award of scholarships to deserving pupils and students who have excelled in science and mathematics, and the institution's collaboration with state and federal governments to promote literacy level in the society.

It is very clear right now that at 20, the NTIC mission and vision is clearly defined as over 25 per cent of its pupils and students are enjoying various degrees of scholarships based on competence and performance, a programme that is continuous with regular review to accommodate more underprivileged families to secure good education for their children in Nigeria.

However, the 2018 and 15th edition of the awards held recently across the states of Nigeria which saw the emergence of about 100 per cent scholarship to 48 exceptional pupils to cover their entire secondary school education, a demonstration by NTIC to support and encourage excellence.

The zonal and regional awards which took place in four zones (Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and Ogun) on Saturday, April 7, 2018 witnessed the emergence of 48 exceptional students who were awarded 100 per cent full tuition that covered their entire secondary school plus cash prizes.

The top three positions were awarded full tuition plus cash prizes that ranged from N100,000 - N300,000. Their math teachers were not left out as they too received cash prizes of up to N200,000. Their schools received gifts that ranged from giant size photocopiers to desktop computers, printers and smart phones.

Again, since the inception of the competition in 2003, 260,200 pupils have participated in the competition across Nigeria and NTIC has offered 100 per cent scholarship that covers tuition plus hostel fee for six years (throughout secondary school) to many outstanding students who have participated in the competition."

Sources close to NTIC disclosed that some of the students that came into NTIC through ANMC have been harnessed and are doing remarkably well in their endeavours. Notable among them are Henry Aniobi, a 2007 winner. Henry is a three-time Pan-African Mathematical Olympiad winner with two Gold and one Silver (Côte d'Ivoire, Tunisia, Nigeria). He is also a four-time International Mathematics Olympiad Bronze Medallist (Holland, Argentina, Columbia, S. Africa).

First Surat Group, the parent organisation of NTIC has set up the Nile University of Nigeria located in Abuja to further strengthen its resolve to advance science and mathematics education in Nigeria with the aim of developing and building technical competence for manufacturing and industrialisation to increase production for local and international markets.

Technical competence will indeed enhance economic activities through manufacturing, given the state of Nigeria's quest and urgent need to increase and improve the productive sector towards balancing trade within the country and our partners offshore.

Major government partner to NTIC, the National Mathematical Centre had at all intervals encouraged the promotion and learning of Mathematics and science education to bridge the gap in students inability to compete with their counterparts outside Nigeria, considering low number of students participation and registration at national and international examinations.

Accordingly, the NMC has demonstrated the Federal Government's commitment and preparedness to continue to partner with the First Surat Group to support its Education Scholarship Award Department to promote learning and science education in Nigeria.