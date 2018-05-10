10 May 2018

Tanzania: Pemba Airport for Major Upgrade

By Haji Mtumwa

Zanzibar — The Pemba Airport will undergo a major facelift so it can handle bigger planes, the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has said.

The Second Vice President for the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Mr Seif Ali Iddi told the ongoing budget sessions for the Zanzibar House of Representatives that the aim is to see the airport handling some international flights.

"Currently, experts from Egypt are undertaking various measurements on how the airport can be upgraded... .The African Development Bank (AfDB) is funding the project," he said, requesting the House to endorse the budget estimates for his office for the financial year 2018/19.

He did not reveal the actual amount to be spent on the project, noting however that after the ongoing measurement task, a feasibility study will be undertaken before actual construction starts.

He said it is the hope of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar that upon completion of the upgrade exercise, the airport will play an increasingly important role in the endeavor to grow the number of tourists visiting the semi-autonomous Indian Ocean archipelago.

Tourism accounts for 27 per cent of Zanzibar's gross domestic product.

