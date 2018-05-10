Nigeria: Strike - States, Local Govt Health Workers to Join

Nigerians seeking medical treatment in any of the federal, state and local government-owned hospitals may go elsewhere as the Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, yesterday, directed its members in the states and local government areas to join the ongoing health workers strike by midnight (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, Joint Health Sector Unions/Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (JOHESU/AHPA) and pharmacists under the aegis of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Lagos State branch, have stressed the urgent need to mobilise health professionals in the private sector to join the strike.

Also, the management of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, Rivers State, has commenced recruitment of casual staff to fill the gap while the health workers remain on strike.

States, local govt health workers to join

JOHESU National Chairman, Biobelemoye Josiah, who announced the decision to extend the industrial action to states and local government areas while briefing newsmen in Abuja, blamed the government for not showing any seriousness to meet the demands of the union for adjustment of the CONHESS salary structure, which affects over 95 percent of the health workforce nationwide.

His words: "The government has not shown any seriousness to meet our demands and the existence of fifth columnists in and out of government who are bent on escalating and prolonging the strike for their selfish interest of privatisation of government hospitals, and buy these government legacies for themselves has not helped out.

"Since the government has not shown enough commitment to toe the path of honour and meet our demands, especially, the core demand for the upward adjustment of CONHESS salary structure as agreed in the Memorandum of Terms of Settlement signed on September 30, 2017 with JOHESU, we are left with no other option than to direct states and local government areas to join the strike action nationwide from midnight of May 9, 2018."

Private health workers to join, says Lagos PSN

In a seperate statement, Chairman PSN Lagos State branch, Mr Bola Adeniran, said JOHESU/AHPA may be compelled to encourage private health workers to consider staging symbolic shut down of their private facilities on selected days in strategic cities if after two weeks the on-going strike remained unresolved.

Adeniran said: "At the root of these avoidable strikes is the desire for benefit packages and privileges for all concerned. These clamours from all sides of the divide appear to have been grossly mismanaged by government at all levels over the years."

UPTH engages Red Cross, adhoc staff

At the UPTH, the management has commenced recruitment of ad-hoc staff to ease the impact of the strike on patients.

Chief Medical Director of UPTH, Prof. Henry Ugbomah, explained that the engagement of ad-hoc staff became imperative to ease impact of the strike on patients as critical units hitherto shut down due to the strike were now opened for service delivery.

He said: "After careful periodic review of our activities, management resolved to expand the scope of service delivery by engaging personnel from the Red Cross and ad-hoc staff, while some critical units closed following the strike are now opened for service."