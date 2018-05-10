10 May 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Econet Wins Top Global and National Human Resources Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Econet Wireless offices in Harare.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has demonstrated its stellar organizational capabilities by bagging top global and national awards for outstanding human capital development.

The company was recently awarded the top SMI (Success Motivation International) World Client of The Year prize in the USA, in recognition of its immense investment in employee development and adherence to global people management practices.

Barely a week later, Econet - the largest telecom, media and technology company in the Zimbabwe with over 10 million connected customers - won the HR Technology Award, as well as the HR Manager of the Year Award (2017), at the Institute of Personnel Management of Zimbabwe (IPMZ) Human Resources Excellence Awards dinner held in the capital at the weekend.

This year's award winners were selected from a pool of over 200 local business and public entities that included beverages giant Delta Corporation, diversified investment and financial services company FBC Holdings, leading medical aid society CIMAS and City of Harare, among many others.

Speaking after receiving the SMI World Client of The Year award, Econet CEO Mr Douglas Mboweni said he was elated and at the same time humbled by the global recognition.

"I am thrilled and at the same time humbled to receive this global award on behalf of my company, considering that it is drawn from organizations from all over the world," said Mr Mboweni, whose company employs about 2.000 people in Zimbabwe, excluding franchise dealers, product resellers and agents that directly benefit from the Econet business.

"I am mindful of the fact that the measurement criteria for this award is standard across the globe, and so it gives me great joy for our company to emerge at the top of a such a strong global field," said Mr Mboweni, who addressed over 400 entrepreneurs among the delegates in Waco, Texas, drawn from over 80 countries.

According to the SMI, the award measures people investment and its impact on company performance.

Mr Mboweni said through the SMI leadership, peak performance and personal development programme, Econet had managed to train close to 400 staff members and succeeded in instilling a culture of curious inquiry, problem solving, personal self-mastery and disciplined goal-setting, which increased individual productivity, and drove organizational performance.

Zimbabwe telecom industry data has repeatedly shown Econet outperforming its peers, with the 2017 Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz)'s annual sector report revealing that Econet's revenue market share grew by 9% to 84.2% at the end of 2017, up from 75.2% at the end of 2016.

At the IPMZ Human Resources Excellence Awards in Harare, Econet was also a runner up in the Business Partner and the People Development and Impact award categories.

Notably, it was the second year running that Econet has won the HR Technology Award.

The company probably did enough to merit the award again this year when it invested in a fully digitized, state of the art HR mobile training van, which it uses across the country for the sole purpose of staff training. The van follows a weekly schedule as it is deployed to bring interactive training to Econet's various business units and operational sites across the country.

HR Manager of the Year, Econet's Daniel Mhonda, who has been an HR practitioner for 10 years, dedicated his award to his family and paid tribute to Econet for creating the opportunity and the ideal conditions for him to excel in his craft.

IPMZ HR Manager of the Year, Mr Daniel Mhonda

"I am ever so grateful to my two families - my personal family for their unceasing support and encouragement, and to my Econet family, for creating the ideal conditions for me to learn, to grow professionally and to positively impact others", said Mr Mhonda, who was at the awards dinner with a highly motivated team of HR practitioners from the company.

Among several staff development and talent management interventions, Econet has adopted continuous learning for its staff members, including online learning for which the company has partnered with leading global business and professional social network LinkedIn, to launch Econet LinkedIn Learning.

The programme offers Econet staff access to over 5.000 online courses and learning resources facilitated and led by industry experts across a wide range of subject matters.

Since the programme's inception, Econet staff have completed over 13,600 courses and continue to leverage the company's digital platforms and company-issued smart devices to learn and to upgrade their personal skills and competences from anywhere, at any time, and to invest in their personal career development.

Zimbabwe

Ex-Minister Moyo Sceptical About Vice-President's Skin Disease

Former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has queried the credibility of an explanation given by vice president… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.