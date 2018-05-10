Africa: Tanzania Bolsters Attack Ahead of Mali Clash

Tanzania coach Ammy Ninje has bolstered his attack ahead of Sunday's Second Round first leg clash against Mali with the invitation of striker Habibu Kiyombo.

Kiyombo, who plays for local side Mbao, is expected to provide more attacking options for Ninje's squad, after failing to find the back of the net in their previous round clash against DR Congo. The East Africans went through 6-5 on penalties after a 0-0 tie on aggregate.

"I understand that we are facing challenges in attacking but we are working on that each day. I'm hoping we will see changes in the coming game.

"We hope that Habibu [Kiyombo] will add something new. He is a good forward and has nine goals in the Tanzania Premier League and six in the FA Cup. He is a quality striker.

"Our defence appears okay. I'm happy that we didn't concede a goal in the last two games. We are still working to do better," he added.

Last year, Tanzania held Mali to a barren draw at the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon at the group stage, with the former's squad featuring youngsters who have graduated to the U-20 level.

"Mali will introduce many new players, I hope so. But that will not be a big difference for us. We are preparing for the tough game and I believe we can make it.

"They play quick football and are sharp in attack. We have to be careful. We will play open an open game at home because we need more goals," Ninje concluded.

In the same vein, Tanzania midfielder Shaaban Zubery Ada is upbeat their preparations for the game is enough for them to land a positive outing.

"We were in camp for several days and the trainings were intense. Mali has a good team and physical on the ball. Morale is high and hopefully, we will carry the day," the midfielder said.

The return leg will take place in Bamako in a fortnight.

The winner over the two legs will qualify to the ultimate round of the qualifiers, which will give birth to seven teams to join host Niger for the final tournament scheduled for 2-17 February 2019.

Fixtures

Friday, 11 May 2018

Algeria vs Ghana

Saturday, 12 May 2018

Mauritania vs Guinea

Guinea Bissau vs Nigeria

Burkina Faso vs Libya

Gabon vs Cote d'Ivoire

Rwanda vs Zambia

Burundi vs Sudan

Uganda vs Cameroon

Mozambique vs South Africa

Malawi vs Angola

Botswana vs Congo

Senegal vs Egypt

Sunday, 13 May 2018

Gambia vs Benin

Tanzania vs Mali