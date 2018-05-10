10 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FEC Approves N1.4 Billion for Airports Equipment

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved N1.3 billion for the procurement of new equipment for control towers at six airports.

The benefiting airports are those in Maiduguri, Kaduna, Ilorin, Benin and Ibadan.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, stated this while addressing State House correspondents after the cabinet meeting.

Sirika said the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan stopped funding the procurement of the equipment in 2011.

He noted that the present administration budgeted for the equipment in the 2017 budget.

"FEC approved procurement of equipment for the completion of control towers in some airports that include Maiduguri, Akure, Benin, Illorin, Kaduna and Ibadan.

"This particular procurement was done in 2011. From 2011, government stopped funding a particular procurement, with all its importance.

"So, we provided for it in 2017 so that we can complete it. And council has graciously approved to complete those control towers which will enhance communications and security of our airspace. The total value is N1.365, 364, 458.75," he said.

Nigeria

Police Applicants to Undergo Psychiatric Tests

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of Training, Emmanuel Inyang, has said police applicants would… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.