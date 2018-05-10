Nigeria: FEC Approves N1.4 Billion for Airports Equipment

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved N1.3 billion for the procurement of new equipment for control towers at six airports.

The benefiting airports are those in Maiduguri, Kaduna, Ilorin, Benin and Ibadan.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, stated this while addressing State House correspondents after the cabinet meeting.

Sirika said the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan stopped funding the procurement of the equipment in 2011.

He noted that the present administration budgeted for the equipment in the 2017 budget.

"FEC approved procurement of equipment for the completion of control towers in some airports that include Maiduguri, Akure, Benin, Illorin, Kaduna and Ibadan.

"This particular procurement was done in 2011. From 2011, government stopped funding a particular procurement, with all its importance.

"So, we provided for it in 2017 so that we can complete it. And council has graciously approved to complete those control towers which will enhance communications and security of our airspace. The total value is N1.365, 364, 458.75," he said.