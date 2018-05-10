Nigeria: Armsgate - I Got N60 Million From Dokpesi for Building Projects - Witness

A prosecution witness yesterday told a Federal High Court in Abuja that he received about N58 million from the founder of Daar Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi for construction works.

Ayobami Oluwarinu, an architect and Managing Director of Archisynthesis Ltd and Woodcountry Investment Ltd, testified that between January and March, 2015 he received various sums totalling about N60m from Dokpesi for studio and office complex designs at Daar communications office in Asokoro, Abuja and his country home in Agenebode, Edo State.

Led in evidence by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Leke Atolagbe, the witness said the work had commenced earlier than the period he received the funds, maintaining that "I have always been working on the projects; I have good relations with the high chief."

Defence counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN) complained about the failure of the prosecution to disclose the number and identities of its remaining witnesses, as provided by the rules of the court.

Dokpesi is standing trial on allegations of receiving the sum of N2 billion from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki without contract procedure.

But Dokpesi had claimed that the funds were payments for the outside broadcasts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nationwide campaign rallies for the 2015 general elections.

Justice John Tsoho has adjourned the case to May 28 for hearing.