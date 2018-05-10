Tanzania: African Court Starts Public Hearings

Photo: Lucas Barasa/The Nation Media Group

THE African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) has initiated public hearings on three applications lodged before the court.

In the first application, a Ghanaian Alfred Wayome is seeking redress from Ghana Government. He alleges to have provided engineering financial services to the respondent state, pursuant to an agreement for securing funds for the rehabilitation of the Accra and Kumasi Sports Stadia for the Confederation of the African Cup of Nations Tournament of 2008.

The Applicant alleges that, by not respecting the terms of the agreement, the respondent state violated the rights provided under the Charter. Mr Wayome alleges that the government wants to take over his properties after he refused to return some funds he was paid after he had won the tender.

In another matter, Mr Sebastian Ajavon alleges that Benin has violated his rights by withdrawing his customs license and disrupted his radio and television stations' signals.

The applicant is also alleging that the proceedings instituted against him by the Public Prosecutor and the Benin Customs Services in the cocaine trafficking case was not fair. The third application is between Mr Armand Guehi and the United Republic of Tanzania.

Mr Guehi, an Ivorian national, who has been convicted and sentenced to death for murdering his wife, is challenging the conviction on the ground that it violated his right to a fair trial.