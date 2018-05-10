Malawi: UN Urges Tolerance and Respect for the Rule of Law

Lilongwe — The United Nations (UN) in Malawi is urging state institutions, media, religious leaders, traditional leaders and political parties to actively promote peaceful settlement of disputes, as contained in the existing electoral and peace building legal and policy frameworks.

In a press statement released on May 9, 2018 signed by the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Malawi, Maria Jose Torres, the UN has expressed concern over several recent incidents happening at the beginning of the electoral period.

Of concern, Torres says is the assault of a Times journalist, at the National Assembly and threats and intimidation of some Members of Parliament attending the opening of the 2018/2019 Budget Meeting at the Parliament.

Torres further states that separately there were threats directed to female councilors and civil society activists in Malawi, thereby urging the authorities to do something about these incidents.

"We call on the authorities to investigate and, where relevant, prosecute perpetrators of the incidents. The UN underlines the importance of the full respect for the rights to freedom of expression, association, peaceful assembly and political participation, including for women," she says in the statement.

Torres says promoting conditions for holding credible, free and fair elections in 2019 requires a climate of tolerance and respect for the rule of law that enables citizen's participation and equal representation, including for women.

Says Torres: "Therefore at this early stage of the electoral calendar, the UN urges all stakeholders: State institutions, media, religious leaders, traditional leaders and political parties to actively promote peaceful settlement of disputes, as contained in the existing electoral and peace building legal and policy frameworks."

Currently, there are more than 20 Agencies and specialised organisations of the United Nations active in Malawi which, through their work, contribute to ensuring a better life for the people of Malawi.