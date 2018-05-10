10 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: UN Urges Tolerance and Respect for the Rule of Law

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bertha Mkwachale

Lilongwe — The United Nations (UN) in Malawi is urging state institutions, media, religious leaders, traditional leaders and political parties to actively promote peaceful settlement of disputes, as contained in the existing electoral and peace building legal and policy frameworks.

In a press statement released on May 9, 2018 signed by the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Malawi, Maria Jose Torres, the UN has expressed concern over several recent incidents happening at the beginning of the electoral period.

Of concern, Torres says is the assault of a Times journalist, at the National Assembly and threats and intimidation of some Members of Parliament attending the opening of the 2018/2019 Budget Meeting at the Parliament.

Torres further states that separately there were threats directed to female councilors and civil society activists in Malawi, thereby urging the authorities to do something about these incidents.

"We call on the authorities to investigate and, where relevant, prosecute perpetrators of the incidents. The UN underlines the importance of the full respect for the rights to freedom of expression, association, peaceful assembly and political participation, including for women," she says in the statement.

Torres says promoting conditions for holding credible, free and fair elections in 2019 requires a climate of tolerance and respect for the rule of law that enables citizen's participation and equal representation, including for women.

Says Torres: "Therefore at this early stage of the electoral calendar, the UN urges all stakeholders: State institutions, media, religious leaders, traditional leaders and political parties to actively promote peaceful settlement of disputes, as contained in the existing electoral and peace building legal and policy frameworks."

Currently, there are more than 20 Agencies and specialised organisations of the United Nations active in Malawi which, through their work, contribute to ensuring a better life for the people of Malawi.

Malawi

Malawi Showcases Tourism Products At Tourism Indaba

Malawi joined other 22 African countries at the 2018 Tourism Indaba which ran from 8th to 10th May at the Inkosi Lithuli… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.