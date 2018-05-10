Lilongwe — The Ministry of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Tuesday asked members of parliament to lobby for funding increment to adult literacy programmes (ALP) which are said to be transformative to rural lives.

Principal Secretary Ivy Luhanga made the call in Lilongwe during a dinner that the ministry together with COMSIP Cooperative Union Limited organized for the Parliamentary Committee on Social and Community Affairs.

She said ALP needs about K450 million annually for its activities, but it only gets a budgetary allocation of K80 million.

"ALP has a big stake in the social and economic development of the country. All major development activities hinge on people's literacy competency for their effective participation and the current allocation of money is not enough to achieve that," Luhanga said.

About 27 percent of Malawi adult population is illiterate in which 19 percent are men and 34 percent are women, according to the 2017 National Statistical Office (NSO) Integrated Survey.

Luhanga called for support especially from the legislators in ensuring that no one is left behind in terms of literacy.

She added that government has increased the honorarium of adult literacy instructors from K1,000 to K15, 000 as one way of motivating them while improving the quality of delivery at the same.

Operation manager for Community Savings and Investment Promotion (COMSIP), Suzanne Kondowe said adult literacy programme complements activities that uplift rural livelihoods.

"Community members are able to establish social funds to support themselves and improve their skills in value chain production and processing to add value to their various products," Kondowe said.

Training in nutrition and health, environment safeguards and business management are some the activities that COMSIP provides and relies on improved literacy levels of people to be achieved.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday COMSIP together with the Ministry of Civic Education took the Parliamentary Committee on a field visit to Mwera Community Learning Centre and Mpita Cooperative in Traditional Authorities (TA) M'bwatalika and Njewa in Lilongwe respectively.

The MPs visited the areas to appreciate ALP and the rural economic activities through community savings.

The committee, led by its vice chair, Honourable Justin Majawa, was left impressed with the social and economic activities and promised to lobby for more funding to support these activities.

"The initiatives by the ministry and COMSIP are directly touching the lives of communities. The components guarantee total transformation for the illiterate.

"When we go back to parliament, we will drum support for more funding towards improving adult literacy programmes and other activities boosting rural income," said Majawa.

The proposed cost of allocation in the 2018/19 financial year for successful implementation of programmes at formal and non-formal levels of education including adult education is K400 million, according to the Malawi Development Growth Strategy (MGDS) III.