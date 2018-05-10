10 May 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Parliament Inaugurates New Speaker

The newly elected Lower House of Somali parliament, Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman has been inaugurated on Thursday following his election on 30th April.

Mursal who was elected last month has replaced the former speaker of federal parliament, Mohamed Osman Jawari who resigned after MPs filed a no-confidence motion against him.

The inauguration ceremony was held in Mogadishu under tight security.

Several cabinet Ministers, lawmakers, and high-ranking Somali government officials have attended the inauguration event.

The new speaker, who served as the defense minister in the past has assumed the office last week in a handing over ceremony held at villa Hargeisa in Mogadishu.

He who also became Somalia's ambassador to Turkey pledged to strengthen the collaborations between the parliament and the executive branches of the government.

