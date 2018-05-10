Lilongwe — The country's electoral body, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says will use the national IDs during the voter registration for the 2019 elections.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday, MEC commissioner Jean Mathanga said the decision will help MEC and the country to save money and time during registration.

"The machines that we are going to use are from National Registration Burial (NRB), this will help us save about K1.8 billion that could have been used to buy other machines, for example, cameras during the registration," she said.

Mathanga told MANA that the NRB will be working together with MEC so that every Malawian is eligible to vote during the elections.

"The national IDs will help us to trace information of a person easily and fast, for those who lost their IDs they will have to use their certificate that was used to register during the national ID registration," she said.

"For those who lost their IDs and certificate, they will re-register with the NRB for we will capture their finger and information will be recovered for that person. Thereafter, they will come to us and register for the voter registration," Mathanga added.

However the commissioner added that there is still time to educate people on how they will use the computer system although there is only a month to start voter registrations.

"Our department of civic and voter education will be traveling all over the country teaching people of this system before the commencement of registration," she added.

Mathanga further said MEC gave the Ministry of Justice to work on the law of National IDs if it is allowed to be used during the voter registration, so that it can be passed into a law in parliament.