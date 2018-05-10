9 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Pupil Killed in Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Accident scene.

One pupil died while more than 12 others were seriously injured today when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in overturned along the Simon Mazorodze Road, near Southlea Park turnoff, a few kilometres from the Harare CBD.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled several times, killing a girl on the spot. The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

National Traffic police spokesperson Inspector Tigere Chigome confirmed the accident and said it occurred just before the tollgate along the Masvingo highway.

"The commuter omnibus was ferrying secondary school children from Highfield area and heading towards Southlea Park when the accident occurred around 1pm," he said.

He attributed the accident to speeding.

Zimbabwe

Ex-Minister Moyo Sceptical About Vice-President's Skin Disease

Former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has queried the credibility of an explanation given by vice president… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.