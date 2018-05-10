9 May 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Arrest Rev Munthali of MCP for Obstructing First Lady Convoy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malawi police have arrested Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Deputy Publicity Secretary Rev. Maurice Munthali for obstructing the First Lady Gertrude Mutharika's motorcade on a motorway from Blantyre to Lilongwe.

The Police at Zalewa road block received an intelligence radio message that there was an unknown vehicle that was charging on the First Lady's convoy at high and dangerous speed after the convoy passed Chingeni road on route to Blantyre.

According to the radio Intel messages the unknown vehicle was warned to stay away from the convoy by the Police blocking vehicle on First Lady's convoy but the driver continuously ignored the gun point warnings and instead attempted to overtake the convoy on several occasions . The convoy nevertheless blocked the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Police Intel messages were being monitored by Police at Zalewa road which advised the convoy to cruise up to the roadblock. The strange car kept chase of the convoy up to the road block.

When the First Lady's convoy passed the Zalewa roadblock the police closed the road and ordered the unknown vehicle to stop and the driver was taken into custody at the roadblock for questioning.

Upon interrogation it transpired that the man apprehended was MCP's Deputy Publicity Secretary Maurice Munthali.

Munthali is currently in custody at the Zalewa roadblock Police as the police is trying to establish motive for his conduct.

Police suspect Munthali attempted to put the life of the First Lady in the danger.

Munthali actions are said to be reckless and criminal.

Malawi

Malawi Showcases Tourism Products At Tourism Indaba

Malawi joined other 22 African countries at the 2018 Tourism Indaba which ran from 8th to 10th May at the Inkosi Lithuli… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.