Tanzania: UDOM Launches Programme to Educate Surrounding Communities

Dodoma — THE University of Dodoma (UDOM) has introduced Literacy Programme (UDOLP) to people who lack basic education in communities surrounding its campus.

Head of Department of Educational Foundations and Continuing Education at UDOM's College of Education, Dr Joseph Manase, noted here over the weekend that about 80 residents of Ng'ong'ona area had enrolled for the programme.

"After reaching communities surrounding UDOM, we plan to roll out the programme to the entire Dodoma Region," said the don at an event to officially launch the programme at Ngo'ng'ona Secondary School, which will be used as a centre for offering the programme.

He pointed out that UDOM came up with the programme after a survey established that at least two persons in every household in communities surrounding UDOM campus were illiterate.

Dr Manase said the survey, which was conducted by UDOM, had discovered about 3,000 illiterate persons in communities surrounding UDOM campus, pointing out the areas as Ngo'ng'ona, Iyumbu, Ntyuka and Makulu were illiterate.

Dr Manase expressed gratitude to the outgoing Vice- Chancellor of UDOM, Prof Idris Kikula, for the idea of literacy programme to surrounding communities, noting that the programme was an ideal legacy.

"We're grateful to Prof Kikula for the idea to our College of Education to teach our neighbours, who are lacking primary education to read and write," he said.

Prof Kikula, who graced the programme launching ceremony, said it was a dream come true, adding that the programme was yet another significant contribution that UDOM was making to community. Mr Emmanuel Lucas, one of the students in the programme, urged other people who were lacking primary education to grab the opportunity, noting that the programme was like grace to them.

"This is something we did not expect to get in this age. It's like the grace for those who missed out the opportunity to go to school," he said.